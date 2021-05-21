Pet Saver: Raydain

Meet Raydain, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s adoption center inside PetSmart West!

This handsome fellow is all white and was initially pretty shy. With time, he has become an expert attention seeker, loves to talk, and will ask for head scratches.

It’s no surprise he’s become a staff favorite! Like all cats at WHS, Raydain is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side to meet him.

View Raydain’s online profile for more information.