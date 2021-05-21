Pet Saver: Raydain

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Raydain, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s adoption center inside PetSmart West!

This handsome fellow is all white and was initially pretty shy. With time, he has become an expert attention seeker, loves to talk, and will ask for head scratches.

It’s no surprise he’s become a staff favorite! Like all cats at WHS, Raydain is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side to meet him.

View Raydain’s online profile for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship