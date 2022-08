Meet Rayne! This sweet little girl was brought here from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas.

Her sweet Southern charm will be sure to win you over. She is about 4 months old and has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. She is available at the Wisconsin Humane Society located at 1830 Radisson Street.

You can stop on down today to meet her and all of the other wonderful animals available for adoption. They are open Wednesday-Friday from 2 p.m-6 p.m and Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.