GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Red, a 10-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Red weighs 89 pounds with a beautiful brown/red coat and a frosty white face. This sweet senior still has lots of pep in his step and loves to go on walks!

He can’t wait to join a loving home! Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25 to help him find a match.

To meet Red, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!