Meet Reese, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She weighs 54lbs and is smart and eager to please. She has a lot of energy, but rests quietly during the day and walks well on a leash.

Like all dogs at WHS, Reese is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet her!