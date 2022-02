(WFRV) – Meet Reuben! This sweet man originally came to the Wisconsin Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter in hopes of finding a forever home.

He is very gentle and loves his scratches and cuddles. He is about two years old and has been vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped.

As with all cats over a year old, Reuben comes with a “Name Your Own Adoption Fee”. He will be available over at PetSmart East today!