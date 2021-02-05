Pet Saver: Rex

(WFRV) – Meet Rex, a mellow 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This super sweet senior loves bully sticks and other soft treats.

He is an affectionate pup who will bark to give friendly reminders to keep petting him!

This gentle giant weighs 83lbs and is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Does he sound like a good match for your family? Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to find out!

Visit Rex’s profile online on their website.

