Pet Saver: Riddick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Riddick, a 9-year-old gentle dog that is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Riddick weighs around 106 pounds and is described as a sweet older gentleman who is timid in new situations, but with time and patience, he is quick to warm up.

Preferring the company of older kids and other canine friends, Riddick will fit into just about any home after slow introductions!

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Make an adoption appointment to meet him.

Riddick’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46255215

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110