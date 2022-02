Meet Riker, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome pup weighs 50lbs and is looking for a fun-loving family to go on adventures with.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Riker!