Pet Saver: Roaman

Meet Roaman, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome pup loves enrichment activities and would do best as the only dog in the home. His puppy-like energy would be most compatible with children over the age of 5.

Like all dogs at WHS, Roaman is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet so his adoption fee has been reduced to just $75.

Stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!