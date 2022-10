Meet Robin, a 4-month-old white and grey American Fuzzy Lop rabbit available for adoption alongside his brother, Beast Boy, at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is a fluffy guy who warms up quickly with love and attention.

He was surrendered to WHS due to unforeseen circumstances of the owner, and he is now looking for a new place to call home.

He will surely blossom and reveal his wonderful personality once he is comfortable in his new home.