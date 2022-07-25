Meet Rocket, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome boy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog and any children are over 10 years old. Weighing in at 46lbs, Rocket is a lovebug who will need his next family to help him navigate his fears of new situations and people.

Like all dogs at WHS, Rocket is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 and WHS provides a lifetime of behavior support to all adopted animals.

Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Rocket!