Rocket is a 7-year-old pup currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome senior has the sweetest smile and perfectly perky ears. He’s a great medium size weighing in at 41lbs and would do best as the only pooch in his home.

Like all dogs at WHS, Rocket is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Stop in at the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Rocket and see if he’s a good fit for your family!