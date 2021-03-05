Pet Saver: Rocky

6-year-old Rocky is still patiently waiting to be adopted by a loving family at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

To help this handsome benchwarmer get back in the game, his fee has been reduced to just $25. He weighs 67lbs and previously lived with kids, cats, and other dogs.

Sometimes the younger kids were a bit too rambunctious for Rocky so he would feel most comfortable with kids 5 years or older.

It will likely take this shy guy a few weeks before feeling truly at home with his new family but, with time and patience, he will show you how amazing he is!

Like all dogs at WHS, Rocky is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him!