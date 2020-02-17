Pet Saver: Rocky AKA Good Boy

ROCKY here (aka GOOD BOY). I come when called and love it when I’m referred to as GOOD BOY & rewarded with treats and/or a belly rub.

Here are a few things that make my tail wag: soft treats, kongs, playing tug & fetch and stuffed toys with squeakers. I enthusiastically play with stuffed toys–keep a variety of these on hand–there’s no such thing as too many toys.

I’m always up for a walk & a harness may be useful, you never know when I’m going to break into a sprint. Are there any runners out there looking for a 4-legged run buddy? I’d love to join you!

Rocky is about 11 months old and has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He is all ready for his new home. Come on down and visit today. I am sure he would love to meet you. We open at 2pm!

Rocky’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43669022

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus