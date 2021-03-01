Pet Saver: Rocky

Meet Rocky, a 6-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! He weighs 67lbs and previously lived with kids, cats, and other dogs.

Sometimes the younger kids were a bit too rambunctious for Rocky so he would feel most comfortable with kids 5 years or older.

This shy fellow will likely need a few weeks before feeling truly at home with his new family but with time and patience, he will show you how amazing he is!

Like all dogs at WHS, Rocky is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him!

To see Rocky’s profile visit his profile.