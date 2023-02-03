Meet Rodan! She is around 1.5 years old and approx. 9 lbs.

She was originally brought into WHS as a stray, so her history is unknown. She was a little nervous at first around humans but has definitely come out of her shell since being there.

She is sporting her Valentine’s outfit here hoping to find that loving connection just in time for the holiday!

She has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and is available today over at the adoption center inside PetSmart West, located on Pilgrim Way. They are open every day from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Just stop on in and ask to meet her!