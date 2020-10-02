Pet Saver: Rosie

Meet Rosie, a 1-year-old sweetheart available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Rosie was transferred to Green Bay from an over-crowded shelter in Tennessee. A “busy bee” personality, Rosie is naturally playful and curious, but ready to settle in with you at the end of the day.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. To find out if Rosie is a good match for your family, call the WHS Green Bay Campus to set up an adoption appointment.

Rosie’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45621892

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110