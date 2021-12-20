Pet Saver: Roy G. Biv

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Roy G. Biv (affectionately referred to as “Big Roy” in his foster home) is a 3-year-old bunny available for adoption from his foster home through the Wisconsin Humane Society! 

This 7lb ball of fluff is laid back, sweet, friendly, and will even take treats right from your hand! Big Roy is a smart guy and has consistently used his litterbox at his foster home.

He’s neutered and you get to name your own adoption fee.

If you are interested in meeting Roy G. Biv, please contact his foster family at raymakerb.foster@gmail.com to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"