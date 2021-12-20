Pet Saver: Roy G. Biv

Roy G. Biv (affectionately referred to as “Big Roy” in his foster home) is a 3-year-old bunny available for adoption from his foster home through the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This 7lb ball of fluff is laid back, sweet, friendly, and will even take treats right from your hand! Big Roy is a smart guy and has consistently used his litterbox at his foster home.

He’s neutered and you get to name your own adoption fee.

If you are interested in meeting Roy G. Biv, please contact his foster family at raymakerb.foster@gmail.com to learn more.