Pet Saver: Runtie

Meet Runtie, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She a sweet, affectionate girl who can’t get enough cuddles! After being found as a stray, she clearly prefers the indoor life. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated plus you get to name your own adoption fee!Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Runtie’s bio can be found here https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42791495

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus