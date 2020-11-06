Pet Saver: Rusty

Meet Rusty, a 3-year-old, 57lb dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is looking for a special family who is willing to work with him on his resource guarding behaviors. Since he doesn’t like sharing treats and toys with his fellow K-9’s, he’d be most successful as the only dog in the home. His favorite activities include sleeping, eating, playing and doing tricks!

Like all dogs at WHS, Rusty is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet this energetic pup, make an adoption appointment today!

Rusty’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43291145

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110