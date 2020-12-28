GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Ruthy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Ruthy, a 1-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is a three-pound fluff ball who is a little skittish but easy to handle. With regular brushing, her fur will stay soft and tangle-free.

Ruthy is already spayed and her adoption fee is just $25. To meet her, make an adoption appointment.

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit www.wihumane.org/foster or facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below: www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

