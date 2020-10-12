Pet Saver: Sadie

Meet Sadie, a 6-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Sadie weighs 36lbs and is looking for a family willing to help her work on her resource guarding behaviors. She is best described as a “busy bee,” she loves playtime and walks but can’t wait to snuggle in at the end of the day.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet Sadie, you can now book an adoption appointment online at wihumane.org/welcome.

Sadie’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45586938

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110