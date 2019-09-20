Pet Saver: Sammy

Meet Sammy, a 3-year-old, 50lb female dog available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! She came from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee hoping to find a new loving home here in Wisconsin. This “busy bee” likes to have fun, go for walks, and play, but at the end of the day is ready to curl up for some cuddles. Like all dogs at WHS, she is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Stop in and meet her during open adoption hours!

You can find Sammy’s bio here.

She will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

