Pet Saver: Sandra Bullock

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Sandra Bullock, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Sandra is a sweet gal once you’ve earned her trust with a soft voice and lots of treats. She is fearful of new situations and will require time and patience in her new home to fully decompress.

The knowledgeable WHS adoption counselors will provide plenty of resources to help with the transition.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam!

Make an adoption appointment to meet her today!  

Visit Sandra Bullock’s profile here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly, Notre Dame, Freedom girls advance to sectional finals

State Hockey: St. Mary's Springs back in state final, Notre Dame falls in semis

Coleman wrestling going for history at team state championships

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat

Boys Basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season