GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Sasha

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sasha is a gorgeous 1-year-old dog available for adoption at her foster family’s home through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is an active dog who loves walks and playtime in moderation due to evidence of severe bilateral hip dysplasia. Cats and small animals are too fun to chase, so a home without them would be best for Sasha.

To learn more about her medical needs and to meet this sweet girl, head to wihumane.org/adopt to get in touch with her foster family.

Sasha’s Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45022691

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews