Pet Saver: Sasha

Sasha is a gorgeous 1-year-old dog available for adoption at her foster family’s home through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is an active dog who loves walks and playtime in moderation due to evidence of severe bilateral hip dysplasia. Cats and small animals are too fun to chase, so a home without them would be best for Sasha.

To learn more about her medical needs and to meet this sweet girl, head to wihumane.org/adopt to get in touch with her foster family.

Sasha’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45022691

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110