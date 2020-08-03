Pet Saver: Saturn

Meet Saturn, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Saturn gave birth to kittens and since they’ve found homes of their own, she’s been patiently waiting for over a month to be adopted herself!

She is a fun-loving yet relaxed feline who enjoys wet food, cat nip toys, and staring out the window all day long. Her funny facial expressions and long whiskers always reveal exactly how she’s feeling. While she has experience living with other cats, she can sometimes be timid around dogs.

Saturn is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! If you’d like to meet Saturn, call 920-469-3110 to schedule an appointment.

Saturn’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44128803

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110