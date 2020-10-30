Pet Saver: Scottie

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Meet Scottie, a 4-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program! Scottie is an under socialized kitten who is slowly learning to trust humans. Scottie is still uncomfortable with being picked up, but loves to snuggle and play.

His foster family said he is great at keeping the kids company while they do virtual learning! If Scottie sounds like a good fit for you, contact his foster family for more details and to set up a meeting. You can find their contact info on the WHS website wihumane.org/adopt. Scottie is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped!

Scottie’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45614186

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

