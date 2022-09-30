Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!

Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him.

If you’d like to help animals like Scout find new loving homes, WHS is hiring full-time and part-time adoption counselors/animal care technicians! Learn more and apply today by clicking here.