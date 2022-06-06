Meet Shake, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

Even though she is shy at first, Shake will quickly become your best friend after you give her a few pets.

The Humane Society explained she is sweet, loving, and enjoys the company of other cats after slow introductions.

Although she is FIV+, she only has three teeth left and could successfully cohabitate with other non-FIV cats.

Email her foster mom at puggersx2@yahoo.com for any questions or to meet Shake!