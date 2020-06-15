Pet Saver: Skylar

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bit bashful and always endearing, Skylar is a precious kitten! Once she’s comfortable, this 4-month-old loves to play and, like all of our cats, she’s already been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. If you’d like to meet Skylar, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today to set up an appointment!

To take a look at Kidaga Cookie’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44259851

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"