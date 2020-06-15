Pet Saver: Skylar

A bit bashful and always endearing, Skylar is a precious kitten! Once she’s comfortable, this 4-month-old loves to play and, like all of our cats, she’s already been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. If you’d like to meet Skylar, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today to set up an appointment!
To take a look at Kidaga Cookie’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44259851
To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/
Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus
Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302
Phone: (920) 469-3110