Pet Saver: Skylar

A bit bashful and always endearing, Skylar is a precious kitten! Once she’s comfortable, this 4-month-old loves to play and, like all of our cats, she’s already been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. If you’d like to meet Skylar, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today to set up an appointment!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110