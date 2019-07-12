Pet Saver: Skynard

Hi, my name is Skynard! I am a 6 month old male kitten. I hope you’ll call me your friend once you meet me and see what a fun guy I am. I enjoy playing with toys and cuddling with my humans. I would love to have another cat or kitten friend in my new home to play with – my foster mom says I have lots of energy that would make me a great playmate. If you have dogs, I get along great with them also; I even love cuddling up next to them for my nap time. I hope to meet you soon.Like all cats and dogs at WHS, she is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She will be available for adoption today when the Green Bay Campus opens at 2pm.

And all cats one year and older are free in the month of July.

She is available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!

