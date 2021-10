Meet Snaps, an 8-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This sweetheart currently weighs 20lbs and previously lived with other feline friends. Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

If you have a big warm bed and a window to look out of, Snaps will be one happy feline!

You’ll find him at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart west, open 1-6 p.m.