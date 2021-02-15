Pet Saver: Snickers

Meet Snickers, a 3-legged cat available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He was brought to WHS with an injury to his hind leg that required amputation.

Friendly and vocal, Snickers is a sweet cat in need of a patient family to help him get back on his feet – literally!

This 5-year-old is still getting used to moving around on just three legs. Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You’ll find this handsome tabby at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Pilgrim Way.

Visit Snickers’ profile here.