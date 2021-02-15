Pet Saver: Snickers

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Snickers, a 3-legged cat available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He was brought to WHS with an injury to his hind leg that required amputation.

Friendly and vocal, Snickers is a sweet cat in need of a patient family to help him get back on his feet – literally!

This 5-year-old is still getting used to moving around on just three legs. Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You’ll find this handsome tabby at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Pilgrim Way.

Visit Snickers’ profile here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals