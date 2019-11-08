Pet Saver: Sonny

I’m Sonny I’m an 8 month old female. I can be shy but with gentle guidance will come out of my shell. I love treats and I aim to please. I am looking for someone who wants to play but is ready for a lot of snuggles too. Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

Soony’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43065473

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus