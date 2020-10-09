GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Spaceship

Meet Spaceship, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

This handsome fellow weighs 58lbs and loves to snuggle on the couch with his humans.  His foster family says he is smart, knows some basic commands, and enjoys entertaining himself with toys or bones.

Due to sensitivity around being handled in certain situations, he would be most successful with children who are over 5 years old.

If this sweet boy sounds like the dog for you, head to wihumane.org/adopt to learn more and contact his foster family to set up a meeting!

Spaceship’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45536603

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below: https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

