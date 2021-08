Meet Sparkie, a 12-year-old dog available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

This sweet senior enjoys meeting new people and saying hi to other dogs he sees on his walk. If you’re looking for a chill companion, Sparkie might be your new best friend!

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. To learn more and set up a time to meet this handsome pup, visit www.wihumane.org/adopt and contact his foster family.