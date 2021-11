Meet Spooky Sue, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Originally found as a stray with a large wound on her face, this gorgeous silver tiger has healed and is ready to find a home of her own.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee.

You’ll find Spooky Sue at the adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side, open 1-6 pm every day of the week.