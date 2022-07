Meet Star, an almost 2-year-old red and white merle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She is a shy girl who warms up quickly with love and attention. She was surrendered to WHS due to unforeseen circumstances of her owner, and she is now looking for a new place to call home.

She will surely blossom and reveal her wonderful personality once she is comfortable in her new home. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.