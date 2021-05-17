Pet Saver: Star

Meet Star, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She weighs 86lbs and is hoping to find a walking buddy to help her get in shape.

Chill and affectionate, whether you’re in the mood to play or relax, she’ll be right there with you!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

If you’d like to meet Star, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!

