Pet Saver: Stella

Meet Stella, a 4-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. She is just 7lbs and an absolute sweetheart. So far she has been a bit shy in the shelter, but as she grows up with a family who loves her she may become more confident. While they are not a required pair, she was surrendered with Hazel, a yellow version of Stella. Both dogs have been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus each adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam! Stop in and meet them during our winter adoption hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 2-7pm and Saturday 12-5pm.

Stella’s bio can be found here:

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

