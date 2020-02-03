Pet Saver: Stuart Little

Meet Stuart Little! This little guy is no pest, he is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Originally found near a resident’s home in November, they kindly brought him to the Wildlife Sanctuary where it was determined he was actually a pet mouse! Stuart Little loves to make tunnels in his enclosure and zoom around in his cool red car. During his time at the WHS Green Bay Campus, he has become a favorite amongst the staff. He would make a great addition to any home! Stop in and meet him during adoption hours. To make Stuart Little part of your family, you just have to name your own adoption fee!

Stuart Little’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43187486

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm

Saturday 12-5pm

Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus