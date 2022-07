Meet Sunny, a 6-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This spunky tabby lives life to the fullest and would do best around children over 8 years old due to occasional overstimulation behaviors. Sunny is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can find Sunny at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West, open 1-6 pm every day.