Meet Sunny, an 8-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus’s foster program.

She is a gentle giant weighing in at 24lbs and is looking for a home that will help her stick to her weight loss plan so she can be healthy and live life to the fullest!

Sunny is affectionate, loves to be petted, and enjoys cat nip toys.

To learn more about her and schedule a time to meet, email her foster family. You can find their contact info on Sunny’s profile.