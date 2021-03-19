Pet Saver: Sweat Pea

(WFRV) – Meet Sweet Pea, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Not a fan of socializing, Sweet Pea is an introvert who will likely find a safe hiding spot for the first few days in her new home.

Since young children can be a bit too rambunctious for her, WHS recommends any kids in the home be 8 years or older.

With time and patience, she will come of out her shell and reveal her sweet personality.

Like all cats at WHS, Sweet Pea is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

She is currently located at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s off-site adoption center inside PetSmart on Pilgrim Way, open for adoptions by appointment.

To view Sweat Pea’s profile vist the Humane Society’s website.