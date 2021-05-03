Pet Saver: Swirl

Meet Swirl, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

He was originally found as a stray and initially very shy around the WHS staff and volunteers. Slowly but surely, his sweet personality has started to show through and he loves a good ear scratch.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Swirl is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center inside Green Bay’s west side PetSmart.

Make an adoption appointment online today!

View Swirl’s online profile at the WHS’s website.