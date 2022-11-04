Meet Tallie, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Adoption Center inside PetSmart West.

This sweet tabby was found as a stray, dirty, dehydrated, and starving. Despite how uncomfortable she was, Tallie purred throughout her entire intake exam and continues to seek out attention every chance she gets! She is feeling much better, has gained back some weight, and is ready to find a new loving home!

Like all cats at WHS, Tallie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! The Everyday Adoption Center is open every day from 1-6 p.m.