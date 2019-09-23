Pet Saver: Tango Jean

Meet Tango Jean, a 6-year-old cat available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! He has been at the shelter since July after being rescued from a hoarding situation in Brown County. After lots of care, he is finally ready to find a new loving home! Tango Jean does have FIV, a virus that affects cat’s immune systems, but don’t let that scare you! He can still live a long happy life as an indoor cat with other furry friends. Stop in and ask about FIV cats, our adoption counselors have a plethora of information to share! Like all cats at WHS, Tango Jean is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can find Tango Jean’s bio here.

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42243472

He will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus