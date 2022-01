Meet Tango, a handsome 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This playful pup would make a great addition to someone’s family and would love to tag along on all your adventures.

Tango is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and since he hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet, his adoption fee has been reduced to $75!

Please visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to see if Tango is a match for you!