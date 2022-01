Meet Techno, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This handsome tabby currently weighs 23lbs and is as sweet as can be. He’s friendly and will start to purr the moment you give him an ear scratch.

Like all cats at WHS, Techno is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can meet Techno at the adoption center inside PetSmart West on Pilgrim Way.