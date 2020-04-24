1  of  2
Pet Saver: Teddy

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With a high cuteness factor, Teddy is one adorable dog! This 5-year-old loves people and is looking for an extra special home. Teddy has shown signs of separation anxiety and is looking for a family that works from home, has a dog-friendly workplace, or has another way of preventing Teddy from spending time alone. If you think this handsome boy might make a great fit with your family, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110.

To take a look at Teddy’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43766329

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

